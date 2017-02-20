STI/SPFA names winners of 2016 Steel Fabricated Product of the Year Awards
Lake Zurich, Ill.-based Steel Tank Institute-Steel Plate Fabricators Association (STI/SPFA) has recognized member companies in 14 product categories with its Steel Fabricated Product of the Year Awards for 2016.
There were 49 entries from STI/SPFA member companies for the awards, representing projects that used a total of 38,325 tons of steel. Association members voted on each entry based on four criteria: promotional value, uniqueness, design and engineering, and aesthetics.The winners are:
- API 650 Atmospheric Oil Storage Tank: CB&I, Houston
- API 620 Low-pressure Liquid Storage Tank: CB&I, The Woodlands, Texas
- Reservoir Storage Tank: PRT-BMT Inc., Paso Robles, Calif.
- Elevated Storage Tank: CB&I, Plainfield, Ill.
- Standpipe Storage Tank: Caldwell Tanks Inc., Louisville, Ky.
- ASME Pressure Vessel Storage Tank: CB&I, Plainfield
- Special Storage Tank: Caldwell Tanks Inc., Louisville
- Special Fabrication: Kennedy Tank, Indianapolis
- Fabricated Atmospheric Storage Tank: PRT-BMT Inc., Hemet, Calif.
- Pressure Vessel of the Year: Kennedy Tank, Indianapolis
- Steel Pipe Fabrication: Tennessee Metal Fabricating, Rock Island, Tenn.
- Steel Water Pipeline Project: Mid-America Pipe Fabrication, Scammon, Kan.
- Steel Water Pipe Affiliate Product/Project: Baker Coupling, Los Angeles
- Affiliate New Product: Sherwin Williams Co., Indianapolis
To view photos and descriptions of the award-winning entries, visit www.steeltank.com.