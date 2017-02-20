STI/SPFA names winners of 2016 Steel Fabricated Product of the Year Awards



February 20, 2017



Lake Zurich, Ill.-based Steel Tank Institute-Steel Plate Fabricators Association (STI/SPFA) has recognized member companies in 14 product categories with its Steel Fabricated Product of the Year Awards for 2016.

There were 49 entries from STI/SPFA member companies for the awards, representing projects that used a total of 38,325 tons of steel. Association members voted on each entry based on four criteria: promotional value, uniqueness, design and engineering, and aesthetics.

API 650 Atmospheric Oil Storage Tank: CB&I, Houston

API 620 Low-pressure Liquid Storage Tank: CB&I, The Woodlands, Texas

Reservoir Storage Tank: PRT-BMT Inc., Paso Robles, Calif.

Elevated Storage Tank: CB&I, Plainfield, Ill.

Standpipe Storage Tank: Caldwell Tanks Inc., Louisville, Ky.

ASME Pressure Vessel Storage Tank: CB&I, Plainfield

Special Storage Tank: Caldwell Tanks Inc., Louisville

Special Fabrication: Kennedy Tank, Indianapolis

Fabricated Atmospheric Storage Tank: PRT-BMT Inc., Hemet, Calif.

Pressure Vessel of the Year: Kennedy Tank, Indianapolis

Steel Pipe Fabrication: Tennessee Metal Fabricating, Rock Island, Tenn.

Steel Water Pipeline Project: Mid-America Pipe Fabrication, Scammon, Kan.

Steel Water Pipe Affiliate Product/Project: Baker Coupling, Los Angeles

Affiliate New Product: Sherwin Williams Co., Indianapolis

The winners are:

To view photos and descriptions of the award-winning entries, visit www.steeltank.com.