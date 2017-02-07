Tube 2018 online exhibitor registration open



February 7, 2017



Exhibitor applications for Tube 2018, International Tube and Pipe Trade Fair, are now available online at www.tube.de/2330. The deadline to reserve exhibit space is April 30, 2017. The event will be held from April 16-20, 2018, at the fairgrounds in Düsseldorf, Germany.

A special feature at Tube 2018 will again be the North American Pavilion, organized by Messe Düsseldorf North America (MDNA) together with the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association Intl. (FMA) and the Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME) as co-sponsors. The pavilion provides a cost-effective means for companies to enter or to expand their business in the overseas marketplace.

The pavilion turnkey rental package includes a fully furnished booth; access to an attractive lounge area; and the on-site service of a project manager, hostesses, and interpreters. All technical work, setup, and dismantling are included. In addition, U.S. Commercial Service staff will be on hand in the North American Pavilion to assist with export and licensing questions. To reserve exhibit space in the North American Pavilion, contact Messe Düsseldorf North America at 312-781-5180 or info@mdna.com.