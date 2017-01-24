SMS to modernize Atlas Tube’s ERW tube lines



January 24, 2017



SMS group has announced it has received several follow-up orders to modernize the 16-in. tube welding line it installed at Atlas Tube, Blytheville, Ark., a company of Zekelman Industries.

SMS will equip the line with a completely new sizing section to expand the product spectrum and help improve productivity. The use of URD® (uniform rigidity design) stands in the sizing section will help shorten the size changeover time.

When upgrades are complete, the line will be able to roll round tubes up to 18 in. OD, as well as hollow sections from 14 by 14 in. square up to 18 by 10 in. rectangular. Maximum wall thickness will be 0.68 in.

The welding equipment on the cross-welder will be replaced with SMS’s patented PERFECT arc® system. No transformers will be required; the systems will be operated using insulated-gate bipolar transistor power electronics, with the welding current completely digitally controlled. This allows the welding machine to attain an efficiency rate of more than 90 percent.

SMS also will install an additional pinch roll/breakdown stand in the 8-5/8-in. ERW line at Atlas Tube in Harrow, Ont., which will allow the production of higher grades and greater wall thicknesses.