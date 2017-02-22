Zekelman Industries acquires American Tube Mfg.



Chicago-based Zekelman Industries has acquired American Tube Mfg. Inc., a producer of round, square, and rectangular hollow structural sections in Birmingham, Ala. Through this acquisition, Zekelman and its Atlas Tube operating division expands their presence into the structural tubing market of the southeastern U.S.

American Tube becomes part of the Atlas Tube Division but continues to operate under its own brand and identity.

Zekelman Industries includes the operating divisions of Atlas Tube, Picoma, Energex Tube, Sharon Tube, Wheatland Tube, Z Modular, and Western Tube & Conduit Corp.