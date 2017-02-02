PRG Prototyping adds waterjet cutting machine



PRG Prototyping, a prototype development and manufacturing company, has installed an ultrahigh-pressure waterjet cutting machine at its facility in Pittsburg, Kan. This new equipment will be used for 2-D profile cutting of components from sheet materials.

The 12- by 6-ft. waterjet machine cuts steel up to 6 in. thick, as well as brass, stainless steel, aluminum, copper, and a variety of nonmetallic materials. It can be used to produce one piece on-demand or to cut 10 stacked sheets of a thin material at a time.