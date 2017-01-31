TECHNI Waterjet names business controller, internal sales coordinator



January 31, 2017



TECHNI Waterjet™, Lenexa, Kan., a manufacturer of 2-D and 3-D waterjet cutting systems, has named Ashley Nickels as the new business controller and Jessica Cartwright as internal sales coordinator for the company’s North American operations.

Nickels has a background in human resources management. Her responsibilities include direct supervision of accounts payable, accounts receivable, human resources, and benefits.

Cartwright is responsible for supporting sales managers and distributors to help increase customer satisfaction, sales, and spare parts revenue. She has more than five years of experience in sales and customer service in the medical industry.