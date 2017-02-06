Catalog highlights welding and cutting products



February 6, 2017



Miller Electric Mfg. Co. has released its 2017 catalog of welding and cutting products.

The literature highlights such products as Auto-Continuum™ systems for automated welding, the Multimatic™ 215 GMAW/GTAW/SMAW machine, the Maxstar® 161 portable GTAW/SMAW machine, Insight ArcAgent™ Premium Welding Intelligence systems, and the Performarc™ laser welding/cladding system.

Also featured are the Big Blue® 600 Air Pak™ engine-driven welding machine/generator, an external cladding head, a split leather jacket, the AugmentedArc™ augmented reality welding system, and T94™ series helmets.