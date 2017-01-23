GTAW/SMAW power sources weld material up to 5/8 in. thick



January 23, 2017



Miller Electric Mfg. Co. has announced the addition of two new GTAW power sources. They deliver up to 400 amps of output power for GTAW and SMAW in such applications as pipe and tube fabrication, precision fabrication, and exotic material fabrication.

The Dynasty 400 AC/DC power source welds up to 5/8-in.-thick aluminum and steel in a single pass. The Maxstar 400 DC unit welds up to 5/8-in.-thick steel in a single pass. Each stand-alone power source also includes the Cooler-On-Demand™ feature, which operates the auxiliary cooling system only when needed. The Pro-Set™ feature eliminates guesswork when setting weld parameters.

The power sources include a front-panel memory card data port for the download of software updates from the manufacturer and for the purchase of product feature expansions.