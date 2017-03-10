Portable GTAW machines introduced



EWM AG has developed the Tetrix 230 and Tetrix 300 Comfort 2.0 pulse portable GTAW machines. The compact machines, both available in DC and AC/DC versions, can be connected to a cooling unit and transport cart without any tools.

The new Comfort 2.0 control is equipped with an additional display and illuminated symbols to help welders see crucial information at a glance. In the AC versions, users have full access to the AC parameters when welding in setup mode, which helps make it easier to determine the optimum setting for changing welding tasks. The average value pulse function allows users to implement elements such as WPS requirements simply, even in pulsed mode.