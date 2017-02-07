Compact spot welding machine provide simple control setup



February 7, 2017



Dengensha America’s new Capacitor Discharge Welder (CDW) minimizes heat transfer and distortion problems in a compact resistance welding control design. The spot welding machine is simple to set up and available off-the-shelf.

The machine handles weld current as high as 50 kA, yet requires only a small 6-kVA power supply. High current in short bursts minimizes heat transfer and workpiece distortion, even when the power supply is unstable. The unit is suitable for welding small projection parts on high-strength steel, as well as aluminum.

The NDZ series is designed with selectable current control modes that enable users to fine-tune weld quality. Selectable modes include energy, peak current, and constant current/time.