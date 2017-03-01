Robot arm made for automated welding of large parts



March 1, 2017



Miller Electric Mfg. Co. has announced the availability of a new 3.3-m robot arm for joint access on large parts and weldments in automated welding applications. The new robot arm can be paired with Miller Auto-Continuum™ and Tawers robotic GTAW systems.

According to the company, the arm improves joint access by 63 percent compared to its traditional robot arm offering, and it handles loads up to 44 lbs. Its extended reach eliminates the need for additional motion axes, reducing the investment in additional equipment. Suitable applications include single- and multipass welding on weldments found in heavy equipment manufacturing, general fabrication, agriculture, and construction.