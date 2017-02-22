Software offers new approach to automation
Rethink Robotics has introduced Intera® 5, a software platform that connects everything from a single robot controller, extending the power of the company’s Sawyer™ to the entire workcell and simplifying automation.
According to the company, the software fundamentally changes the need for integration and allows manufacturers to deploy full workcell automation in a matter of hours rather than weeks. They can control robots; orchestrate conveyors, equipment, and machines from a central robot; and collect data.