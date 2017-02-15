Bender’s automatic tool change system helps simplify complex tube processing



The DB 40120-CNC-VE tube bending machine is available from transfluid. It permits bending radii of 1xD at very low wall thicknesses. All movement axes in this fully electric bending system are synchronized by the sequence control.

All parameters can be taken from the CAD, and the corresponding form spanners can be called automatically as required. The machine can change the spanners eight times, so that each tube can be bent, even those with highly complex geometries. To implement the narrow radii at a relatively low wall thickness, the machine has an additional pusher device that can offer controlled guidance even to the last bend at short remaining lengths.