Online tool helps press brake operators select correct dies



February 7, 2017



Rolleri has launched an online tool that is designed to combat bad bending practices by helping press brake operators select the correct dies.

To use the Bending Solution Tool, available free of charge at www.rolleriusa.com/bending-solution/, the operator inputs the type of material being bent, sheet thickness, and desired degree of bend. The tool then displays the precise measurements for the appropriate die opening, minimum internal edge, internal radius, and bending force.

The operator can select from multiple die opening options, which in turn allows for multiple radius options to match the final product’s specifications.