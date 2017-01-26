GMAW gun maintains energy efficiency in challenging applications



January 26, 2017



Wire Wizard® Welding Products has launched PowerBall® GMAW semiautomatic and robotic welding guns. The gun features an ergonomic handle with comfort grip and adjustable trigger pull. A higher-amperage output helps make the gun energy-efficient while handling challenging welding applications.

The 400-amp gun is rated at 100 percent duty cycle with mixed gas, but can operate at up to 500 amps at 100 percent duty cycle. Air-cooled guns are available in 300-, 400-, and 500-amp models in several configurations.