Water-cooled welding torches cool off in seconds



February 2, 2017



Water-cooled machine torch models NCC/LRN, HTC/LRN, NCC/N, and HTC/N from D/F Machine Specialties can be used for a variety of applications. The machine barrels may be applied to either a remote or direct-mount Docking Spool®. Available angles are 22, 35, 45, and 60 degrees. Long-reach (12.5 in.) and short (5 in.) versions are offered.

If the torches are chilled properly, the front of the torch will be cool to the touch seconds after welding. With the proper chiller, this can be done even after a four-hour arc time. The torches are completely water-cooled throughout, with no exterior water lines that can be damaged.

The torches offer up to 650 amps continuous duty cycle and up to 850 amps continuous with dual power cables. They adapt to any wire feeder or power source and can withstand preheating up to 900 degrees F.