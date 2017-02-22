Angle grinder delivers 20 percent more power



February 22, 2017



Fuji Air Tools has launched the FA-70 series of 7-in. angle grinders with 1,800-W, 2.4-HP output, which the company says is 20 percent higher than alternative grinders in the same class. The grinders, which can be used on various materials, are suitable for heavy-duty applications performed in shipyards, bridge and building construction, mining, foundry, metalworking, rolling stock, and oil and gas.

An improved motor and exhaust mechanism helps ensure a wide, high-power output zone that delivers maximum power in less favorable air conditions. Optimized airflow within the body gives extra cooling on the gear for decreased maintenance. The new blade material has higher wear resistance.