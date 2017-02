February 1, 2017



Innovative Products of America® (IPA®) has introduced the #8150, a 4.5-in. diamond grinding wheel. Its 3-D contour with topside abrasive coating and thin profile edge allows for cutting, back cutting, gully cutting, and bead finishing with one wheel.

According to the company, the disc maintains its size and shape throughout its long life, providing consistent reach and performance when dressing welds and accessing corners.