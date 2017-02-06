Laser system cleans and prepares surfaces



February 6, 2017



Fonon Corp. has released the CleanTech™ product line for surface preparation, paint removal, and surface cleaning. Marketed under the Laser Photonics™ brand, the Class 1 laser system offers a safe, ecofriendly, nonabrasive cleaning process.

The system removes coatings, contaminants, and residues with the use of high-energy laser sources. It is suitable for weld preparation, metal parts cleaning, anodizing removal, surface conditioning for better adhesion, rust and corrosion removal, and degreasing.

The system is available in stationary and hand-held versions. Features include an integrated dust and residue collection system and a 3-D scanner option to clean parts with complicated shapes.