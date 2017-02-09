Burs improve surface finish in aluminum, nonferrous metal applications


February 9, 2017

Pferd Inc. offers the ALU/NF CUT line of carbide burs for use on aluminum, brass, copper, and tin, as well as harder materials such as alloys with a high SiC content, titanium, titanium alloys, and bronze.

The burs come in a variety of shapes and dimensions, with shank diameters of 1/8 and 1/4 in. and bur diameters from 1/8 to 5/8 in.

For working on softer aluminum alloys, the company offers the HICOAT® model, which has an additional coating. With its antifriction properties, the coating improves chip removal to help increase the bur’s life and deliver improved finishes with reduced loading.

