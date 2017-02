January 31, 2017



Designed for general-purpose to precision finishing applications, Palmgren®’s 24-in. disc finishing machine can grind, deburr, contour, and finish all sizes and types of workpieces.

Safety features include fully adjustable guarding, a white power-on light, green machine running light, drum start/stop switch, on/off push-button power switch, and an emergency-stop button with electronic brake.