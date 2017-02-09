Flap wheels offer consistent finishing



February 9, 2017



Saint-Gobain Abrasives has introduced Norton Blaze R920 ceramic alumina flap wheels, designed to deliver a smooth, consistent finish with a fast, cool, uniform rate of cut in tough production applications, says the company. The wheels are suitable for aggressive grinding and precision finishing, blending, deburring, cleaning, and producing uniform finishes on parts made from hard-to-grind materials, including superalloys, stainless steel, and cobalt.

Features include sharp, ceramic abrasive grains; advanced grinding aid lubricant; a flexible, heavy cotton backing; and a full resin bond system.

The flap wheels, which can achieve close tolerances when finishing curved, contoured, and hard-to-reach areas, are available in both spindle-mount and arbor hole designs.