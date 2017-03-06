Pneumatic grinders are compact, lightweight



March 6, 2017



Suhner Abrasive Expert has introduced four new pneumatic grinders. The portable, lightweight tools are designed primarily for machine building, tool- and moldmaking and maintenance, aircraft construction, astronautics, automotive manufacturing, and foundries.

The grinders feature an exhaust air duct directed backwards, an integrated silencer, and a safety lever valve. With a diameter just larger than 1 in., the tools are suitable for fine work. A flexible bearing minimizes vibrations. Air consumption is 7 to 28 CFM.

The grinders come standard with ¼ collet chucks, air supply hose, and exhaust air hose.