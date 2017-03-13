Zirconia-alumina abrasive disc delivers long tool life



March 13, 2017



Pferd Inc. has introduced the POLIFAN® Z SG-Power flap disc. It features product enhancements that deliver up to 236 percent longer tool life than conventional flap discs, states the company.

The zirconia-alumina abrasive delivers optimum stock removal on high-powered angle grinders at high contact pressures, according to the manufacturer. It is available in grit sizes 40 and 60 in a Type 29 (conical) shape. Manufactured without the addition of fillers, the flap disc is rated for use on stainless steel and steel for work on weld seams, chamfering, and surface grinding.

The discs are available in 4-1/2, 5, and 7 in. dia. with 5/8-11 threaded or 7/8-in. plain arbor hole.