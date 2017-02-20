Fiber lasers deliver power up to 1,000 W



February 20, 2017



Amada Miyachi America Inc. has released four new LF series fiber laser welding machines in power levels from 250 to 1,000 W. Offering the control required for small component welding and fine precision cutting of metals, the lasers are suitable for microspot welding, seam welding, and precision cutting.

The lasers offer CW and modulated fiber laser technology with both single-mode and multimode options. The large, touchscreen pendant enables clear visibility of process schedule parameters, and the intuitive interface offers quick programming.

The new models incorporate a new chiller updated to accommodate laser engines with up to 1 kW of average power. This helps improve performance in hot environments. In addition, the back panel has been modified for improved airflow to extract heat from the chiller, and the front door and frame have been updated for improved appearance and functionality.