Laser machine software feature produces linear patterns on flat surfaces



January 31, 2017



LinPerf™, short for Linear Perforation, is a new feature of the Laserdyne S94P software from Prima Power Laserdyne. It provides a way to create programs that produce linear patterns of laser-processed features on flat surfaces. The flat surfaces may be oriented in any plane accessible by the laser beam based on the number of axes and configuration of the laser processing system.

Users input information about the pattern such as hole spacing, orientation of the pattern, number of passes required to produce the holes, laser conditions, type of assist gas, and hole diameter or feature shape in the S94P graphical interface. The dialog box displays calculated parameters including linear speed, hole elongation, and an estimate of run time for PosiPulse and MultiPulse modes.

Calculated parameters are updated automatically. For example, linear axis speed is updated whenever the hole spacing or laser pulse frequency is changed.