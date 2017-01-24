Laser tube cutting machine employs solid-state laser



The TruLaser Tube 5000 fiber tube cutting machine uses a solid-state laser to eliminate the need for a fully enclosed housing. This open-machine concept allows users to load individual tubes and profiles or to remove finished parts while the machine is in operation.

The machine’s self-centering clamping method enables fabricators to transition between tube sizes without any additional setup. Clamping pressure is set automatically, and the process is monitored continuously.

By synchronizing the movements of the tube axis and cutting head, the manufacturer reports that it increased machine dynamics to boost productivity by up to 15 percent. Program-controlled parameters such as laser output, focal position, and nozzle distance help improve tube processing quality and reliability, the company states.