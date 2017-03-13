Conveyor offers accuracy for automation applications



March 13, 2017



Dorner has introduced the redesigned 2200 series Precision Move conveyor, designed for movement of product at specific times, distances, and intervals that are critical for components in the manufacturing and packaging of small to medium-sized parts.

According to the company, the conveyor offers control and accuracy for automated applications such as machine integration, robotic pick-and-place, precision indexing, part positioning, timed conveying, vision inspection, and part handling.

New features include reverse V-Guide belt tracking along the entire length of the conveyor to provide seamless belt performance without the need for side guides, expanded conveyor sizes, a 1-in.-wide conveyor option with tip-up tail for simple belt removal, additional servomotor support with selectable motor manufacturer and model numbers, and additional gear ratios. Load capacity is 200 lbs.