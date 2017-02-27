Load-stabilized hoist transports loads quickly



February 27, 2017



Engineered Material Handling (EMH) has introduced the model LS load-stabilized hoist for transporting loads quickly and securely. Its rope tensioning design and reeving configuration help reduce load swing, even during quick starts and stops.

Suitable for handling steel coil and mesh, the hoist is available in two versions. The single-girder, side-mounted model lifts up to 12.5 tons, while the double-girder hoist lifts up to 25 tons. Each hoist is equipped with three or six separate load ropes, with each rope able to keep the load securely and safely in position because of a special operating angle.

Options include weighted weighing devices, rotation capabilities, a power supply for magnetic systems or for grabbers, overload protection, load indication, outdoor operation additions, and lighting.