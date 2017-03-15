Pallet transfer cart moves pallets wherever needed



March 15, 2017



Verti-Lift has introduced a heavy-duty transfer cart for moving pallets and other heavy components up to 4,000 lbs. The cart includes a gravity roller conveyor, a pallet-retaining bar to secure the load during transport, and a manual foot-actuated locking/docking arm for hands-free operation.

The cart is fitted with heavy-duty swivel casters to allow movement in all directions. A hitch-and-pin arrangement for towing lets multiple units be used together. The cart can move wood, plastic, and aluminum pallets; shipping containers; equipment skids; component frames and bases; and production equipment.