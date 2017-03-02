Stability system improves lift truck load balance



March 2, 2017



Stärke Material Handling Group has introduced a continuous stability system as a standard feature in its LiftMaxx line of industrial lift equipment. This system improves load balance and counteracts the destabilizing influences of uneven surfaces, small debris, and lateral momentum to help reduce incidences of tipping and product damage.

The added stability is achieved by a fixed drive wheel supported by two cantilevered, spring-loaded casters in constant contact with the ground.