March 16, 2017



The Aluminum Extruders Council (AEC) has released the 2017 edition of its “AEC Buyers’ Guide.” The guide provides information about AEC members, including company headquarters, plant locations, contact information, maximum press circle size, forms produced, and types of services offered.

Listings are arranged alphabetically and geographically, and a capabilities chart is included. The guide also features facts about aluminum and aluminum extrusions.