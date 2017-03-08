Cold-work tool steel available



March 8, 2017



Diehl Tool Steel offers Hitachi Metals America’s SLD-i cold-work premium tool steel, suitable for blanking and forming of AHSS. According to the manufacturer, the tool steel is produced using the same heat treatment as D2 but exhibits better wear and toughness when used for forming and trim sections.

The material also shows better wear than 8 percent Cr steels for specific draw sections of large automotive dies, according to the company. It is available in flat cross sections up to 5 in. thick.