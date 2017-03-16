Cordless die grinder runs up to 20 min. on one charge



Milwaukee Tool has introduced the M18 FUEL™ ¼-in. cordless die grinder, which combines a POWERSTATE™ brushless motor, REDLITHIUM™ battery pack, and REDLINK PLUS™ intelligence. It features the same metal housing and gearing system used on the company’s corded die grinders.

When equipped with an M18™ REDLITHIUM XC5.0 battery pack, the tool can grind up to 20 min. on one charge and remove up to two times more weld than other cordless die grinders, the manufacturer reports. In addition, the brushless motor improves the motor life of the tool by up to 10 times the competition, says the company.

Features include 20,000 RPM, overload protection, slide switch, electronic clutch, and soft start. The tool is 18 in. long and weighs 4.7 lbs.