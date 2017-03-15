Deep-cut band saw makes 4-3/4-in. cuts in metals



March 15, 2017



The Bosch GCB10-5 deep-cut band saw delivers low-spark, clean cuts in materials such as rebar, conduit, copper pipe, steel track, and threaded rod. The 10-amp saw slices tough materials up to 4-3/4 in.

The cuts require almost no rework for burrs or tempering colors. The saw accommodates most common applications in a single pass. A saw hook simplifies on-the-job storage, and an LED light illuminates the cut line. Variable-speed settings from 100 to 380 SFPM allow the user to match the cut rate to the material.