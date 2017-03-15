Worm drive saw offered



Skilsaw offers the OUTLAW™ model SPT78MMC, an 8-in. worm drive saw for metal. It is available with a Diablo cermet blade or the manufacturer’s carbide blade. The worm drive design and left-side blade contribute to ergonomics and ease of use.

Features include a Dual-Field™ motor, a blade window for added visibility, and the largest available chip tray, the company states. A depth-of-cut stop adjusts for materials of different sizes and shapes, and on-tool wrench storage helps simplify blade changes.