Magnetic drill offers ultralow profile

Hougen Mfg. offers the Hougen® HMD130 portable magnetic drill. It features an ultralow profile and the power to cut holes up to 1-3/8 in. dia. through materials up to 1 in. thick.

Employing the company’s bayonet-style, twist-and-lock cutter mounting system and a height of just 6-11/16 in., the drill is designed for holemaking in confined spaces. In addition, the motor, high-torque gearing, and RotaLoc Plus™ annular cutters make the drill suitable for general fabrication, truck frame modification, plant maintenance, and on-site assembly and installation projects.

The unit weighs 23.8 lbs. and has an electric rating of 115 V, 50/60 Hz, and 9 amps.