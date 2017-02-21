Helmets engineered for improved wearability



Miller Electric Mfg. Co. has introduced the new T94 series welding helmets, designed to help improve operator comfort and visibility.

The helmets have a chiseled shell design that provides optimal skin coverage and accommodates half-mask respirators. The aluminum heat shield and silver shell reflect heat to keep both lens and operator cool. The synergy between the shell and headgear provides 14 percent better balance, reducing torque on the operator's neck by 17 percent and alleviating operator fatigue and excessive neck strain, the company reports.

ClearLight™ lens technology helps maximize color and clarity in both welding and light states. Features include multiple operating modes; half-shade lens settings; shade 5.0 side windows; and a large, integrated grind shield.