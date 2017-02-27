Personal unit delivers OSHA-compliant grade D breathable air



February 27, 2017



Martech Services Co. offers the model P-20 personal air breathing unit. According to the company, when the unit is used with the existing filtered compressed air supply, it provides grade D breathable air for a proper NIOSH-approved respirator. With the provided 54-in. tool air hose assembly, it allows for a bypass of air for a paint spray gun.

The 20-SCFM system can be used with full hoods, equipped with vortex cooling tubes, if desired. The belt-mounted unit has a built-in filter with filter monitor and a carbon monoxide monitor with both audible and visual alarms. The monitor runs on a single battery and continuously checks the air for compliance with current OSHA standards.

Systems are available that are designed for multiple users at the same time. Accessories can increase or decrease the temperature of the air supply for improved user comfort.