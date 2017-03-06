Personalization options added to protective eyewear



March 6, 2017



3M™ Personal Safety Division has introduced the SecureFit™ protective eyewear 600 series. Features include Scotchgard™ antifog coating, an antiscratch coating, photochromic lenses that darken when exposed to UV light outdoors and lighten again indoors, polarized lenses to reduce reflective glare, and task-specific lens tints.

The polycarbonate lenses come in clear, gray, amber, and indoor/outdoor gray in shades of Low IR, 3.0, and 5.0. They absorb 99.9 percent of UVA and UVB rays and meet the requirements of the ANSI Z87.1-2015 standard as an impact-rated spectacle, the company reports.