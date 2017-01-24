App monitors sawing machines



January 24, 2017



Kasto has introduced an app for management of its sawing machines. Using smartphones and tablets, operators can query and monitor machine status at any time from anywhere on the company premises. If necessary, they can respond right away.

The app shows all important information at a glance. It displays the status of all Kasto sawing machines in the network that are equipped with the EasyControl or ExpertControl systems. It indicates whether they are in automatic or manual mode, reports malfunctions, and shows if a tool change is taking place. For each saw, the user can see the name, machine number, and type at a glance.

In addition, if a saw is running in automatic mode, the app can access its control system, giving the user exact information on all relevant parameters, such as the material, cutting length, target and actual quantity, feed rate, and cutting speed.