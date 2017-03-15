Carbide-tipped band saw blades offer engineered tooth set for aggressive cutting



March 15, 2017



Simonds Intl. has introduced CWT carbide-tipped band saw blades for production cutting operations such as in steel service centers, foundries, and aerospace sawing applications. The blades are suitable for aluminum block, aluminum gates and risers, aluminum automation (Mossner), INCONEL® alloy, and nickel-based alloys.

The blade features a three-tooth set pattern with positive rake geometry to provide aggressive, fast cutting action and penetration. Five blade widths are available: 1-1/4 by 0.042 in., 1-1/2 by 0.050 in., 2 by 0.062 in., 2-5/8 by 0.062 in., and 3-1/8 by 0.062 in. Variable tooth pitch options include 2 to 3, 1.9 to 2.1, 1.4 to 1.8, and .9 to 1.1 teeth per inch. Blades are furnished with plastic capping to protect teeth against damage in transit and handling.