March 7, 2017



Kett Tool Co. offers KD-441 scissor shears. They cut thin, coated metals with a swiping action, sealing the edges of the material to reduce the likelihood of corrosion.

The 5-lb. shears feature a 5-amp pistol grip and a 0- to 2,500-RPM, variable-speed electric motor that cuts through cold-rolled mild steel up to 24 ga., wire mesh to 18 ga., spiral pipe, and metal studs at speeds up to 2,500 SPM.