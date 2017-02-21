Shearing system package introduced



February 21, 2017



COMEQ Inc. has announced the availability of the Primeline shearing system package.

Swing-beam shears are available for materials up to ¾ in. thick and 20 ft. long. The shearing system features adjustable rake angle with a low cutting angle for processing thin material.

When the operator inputs a few pieces of information, the simple programmable control quickly incorporates rake angle, blade gap, backgauge, and stroke length adjustment for fast, proper cutting of the part. Features include a short squaring arm; support arms; light beam; table with ball transfers to facilitate plate movement; and a low-noise, low-hydraulic system.

The company also supplies lighter-capacity mechanical machines for up to 10-ga. mild steel/13-ga. stainless capacity. Some machines feature external blade gap adjustment, go-to backgauge, programmable backgauge, 40-in. backgauge travel, support and squaring arms, and sheet support devices with front or rear drop.