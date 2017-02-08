70-W LED light mounts on existing beams



February 8, 2017



Larson Electronics has released a 70-W, explosionproof LED light fixture mounted on an adjustable beam clamp to simplify mounting on existing beams. The EPL-LP-70W-LED-HDBC-20-EPP weatherproof fixture comes with an adjustable aluminum mount that makes it suitable for industrial applications, maintenance, cleaning and servicing duties, and large hazardous work areas.

The lamp produces 6,000 lumens, capable of illuminating an area of 5,000 sq. ft. Its illumination is equivalent to a typical 400-W halogen bulb, but draws only 70 W at 0.59 amp on a 120-VAC power source.