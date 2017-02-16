Aqueous cleaning system handles rough to fine cleaning



February 16, 2017



Dürr Ecoclean has developed the EcoCWave aqueous cleaning system for rough to fine cleaning. It covers parts cleaning with alkaline, neutral, and acidic media. With its small footprint, the system can be integrated in any production process. It also can adapt to changing cleanliness and throughput specifications.

The system is equipped with two or three upright flooding tanks. Their rounded geometry helps improve flow to prevent the formation of chip and dirt traps. Each tank has its own separate fluid circuit with full-flow filtration. Bag or cartridge filters can be fitted in combination-type filter housing.

The rollover unit in the working chamber helps ensure that the fluid and mechanical cleaning devices can reach the product from all sides.

Dürr Ecoclean Inc.