Brochure highlights eight manufacturing technologies


February 23, 2017

Amada Miyachi America has published a brochure that features its eight manufacturing technology systems, focusing on their capabilities and typical applications.

The literature also details how the firm’s applications laboratory experts employ a sample qualification process to help determine the best choice of equipment and offer feedback on process feasibility and part design. That information then is used to recommend a standard or custom system.

