Casters and wheels withstand high heat


February 7, 2017

Hamilton Caster has introduced casters and wheels engineered to withstand temperatures from 250 to 750 degrees F. The wheels are available in diameters from 3 to 12 in. Load capacities per caster are 260 to 9,000 lbs.

The wheel line includes the Ultratherm™, rated at 530 degrees and featuring a 75A resilient tread for quiet, nonmarking rolling. This wheel is dual-mounted in a high-temp swivel or rigid caster. Other nonmetal high-temp wheels are the Thermolast™, a 30 percent glass fiber-reinforced nylon 6/6, and Duratherm™, a composite material designed for oven racks.

Related Companies


Upcoming Industry Events

See All Industry Events »

Most Popular Content This Week