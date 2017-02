February 15, 2017



International Thermal Systems (ITS) has introduced the ProCon™ line of standard conveyor-type cleaning systems. It is available in 42 configurations with conveyor belt widths of 12, 18, and 30 in., from one to three stages. All stages are available as ambient or heated.

Standard options include tubeaxial exhaust, mist eliminator, blowoff, oil skimmer, and bag filtration.