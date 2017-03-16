Coolant filtration units designed for use in parts surface finishing



March 16, 2017



Eriez® offers HydroFlow® Coolant SuperFiltration systems as an alternative to edge-type filtration in oil applications. The most common applications involve parts surface finishing, which requires strictly controlled tolerances and roughness.

The systems are most commonly connected with grinding, sharpening, lapping, and honing machines. They also are commonly applied to automatic lathe units to filter oil recovered from chips centrifugation and from the periodic emptying of the tanks.